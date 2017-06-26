Geeking out with folks from the Norfolk Library on Coast Live
Norfolk's library system is the first in Virginia to affiliate with YOUmedia to create tech-driven learning spaces for teens. We got a look at some of what that involves and a chance to play with the new toys.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTKR-TV Norfolk.
