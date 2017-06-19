Free screenings of Disney's 'Moana' at Waterside District Read Story Staff

Free screenings of Disney's 'Moana' a...

Free screenings of Disney's 'Moana' at Waterside District

Saturday Read more: WVEC-TV Norfolk

Looking for a fun family night out in Norfolk? Waterside District is hosting a monthly Family Movie Night as a free summer activity that everyone can enjoy. Due to overwhelming interest in the screening, Waterside District will host two showings of the movie, one on Tuesday, June 20 and then a second showing on Wednesday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WVEC-TV Norfolk.

