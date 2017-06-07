First Warning Traffic - Wednesday roa...

First Warning Traffic - Wednesday road work and delays

7 hrs ago Read more: WTKR-TV Norfolk

U.S. 58 West: Single lane closure June 7-8 from 8 p.m. until 5 a.m. the following morning. Maintenance work will require a single lane closure on the Rt 168 Bypass Bridge over the Albemarle and Chesapeake Canal overnight June 4-7 and June 11-14 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night.

