First Warning Traffic - Wednesday road work and delays
U.S. 58 West: Single lane closure June 7-8 from 8 p.m. until 5 a.m. the following morning. Maintenance work will require a single lane closure on the Rt 168 Bypass Bridge over the Albemarle and Chesapeake Canal overnight June 4-7 and June 11-14 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night.
