First Warning Traffic - Thursday brid...

First Warning Traffic - Thursday bridge openings, Great Bridge Bridge closures and road work

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: WTKR-TV Norfolk

Great Bridge Bridge daily repairs will continue at 6:00 AM and 7:00 PM daily. Stoppages could last up to an hour.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTKR-TV Norfolk.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Norfolk Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 1 min Sunnier 1,547,747
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 50 min Into The Night 63,842
News Stolen computer e-mails picture to owner (Jan '11) 2 hr Martin garey 14
Male Rottweiler Looking for Female Tue Cody 1
Review: Councill Realty & Management (Jun '11) Jun 19 Stayaway 11
I remember in Hampton (Jan '08) Jun 18 Jerry Halliday 857
News Helping ease cancer battle (Feb '09) Jun 18 Martin garey 7
See all Norfolk Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Norfolk Forum Now

Norfolk Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Norfolk Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Syria
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Cuba
 

Norfolk, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,652 • Total comments across all topics: 281,949,887

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC