First Warning Traffic - Road closure in Virginia Beach and more road work planned for Monday

Road closure in Virginia Beach and more road work planned for Monday

Yesterday

VIRGINIA BEACH: South Plaza Trail closed all day between Windsor Gate Rd and Windsor Oaks Blvd, road collapsed due to water main break. Maintenance work will require a single lane closure on the Rt 168 Bypass Bridge over the Albemarle and Chesapeake Canal overnight June 4-7 and June 11-14 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night.

