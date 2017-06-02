First Warning Traffic - Midtown Tunne...

First Warning Traffic - Midtown Tunnel closures this weekend

Read more: WTKR-TV Norfolk

I-264 West: Alternating lane closures June 5-6 from 8 p.m. until 5 a.m. the following morning between Berkley Bridge and Downtown Tunnel. I-64 High Rise Bridge, Chesapeake: Single-lane closures westbound as follows.

