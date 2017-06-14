First Warning Traffic - Laskin Rd closure starts today,...

First Warning Traffic - Laskin Rd clo...

Maintenance work will require a single lane closure on the Rt 168 Bypass Bridge over the Albemarle and Chesapeake Canal overnight June 14 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Repair work to the Triple Decker Bridge will require the full closure of Bainbridge Blvd at S Military Hwy starting on Monday, June 5 through Monday, June 26. A detour will be marked. GILMERTON BRIDGE CLOSED The Gilmerton Bridge will close overnight on Thursday, June 15 from 9pm-5am.

