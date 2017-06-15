Federal Highway Administration chooses plan to add new bridge-tunnel to HRBT
The Federal Highway Administration has made their decision on which plan is best to alleviate traffic at the Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel. The Federal Highway Administration chose what's known as "Alternative A," which would turn I-64 into a six-lane highway from I-664 in Hampton to the I-564 Interchange in Norfolk.
