1 hr ago

The City of Virginia Beach Public Works Department is recruiting for several Engineer positions in the Storm Water Utility-Surface Water, Stormwater Engineering, Stormwater Modeling and Watershed Management, Sea Level Rise and Recurrent Flooding, Stormwater Project Management and Traffic Engineering divisions. There are positions available at the I,II and III levels depending on qualifications.

