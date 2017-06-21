Court documents detail struggle inside Norfolk apartment that led to teen's death
A person inside an apartment was asleep inside his apartment earlier this month when four people kicked the door in during a home invasion, according to a search warrant filed in Norfolk Circuit Court. Next, the person in the apartment wrestled a gun away from one of the four intruders and shot two of them, the search warrant says.
