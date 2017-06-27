Chesapeake projected to be second mos...

Chesapeake projected to be second most populated city in Virginia by 2020

Come 2020, Chesapeake is projected to be the second most populated city in Virginia, passing Norfolk. The University of Virginia released a new study, with projections showing a projected 253,355 people will call the city home.

