Cargo vessel runs aground in Norfolk, no injuries reported
Watchstanders at the Sector Hampton Roads Command Center in Portsmouth got a call around 1 p.m. that the a 586-foot Thai-flagged cargo vessel Mallika Naree stopped propelling in the Elizabeth River, ran soft aground outside the channel. 45-foot Response Boat-Medium and 29-foot Response Boat-Small crews from Coast Guard Station Portsmouth and a boat crew from Aids to Navigation Team Hampton Roads launched to assist.
