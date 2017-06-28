Arnold Schwarzenegger visits Naval Station Norfolk to talk climate change
Actor and former California Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger visited Naval Station Norfolk to find out how the U.S. Navy is dealing with climate change. The video is part of the Years of Living Dangerously project, an Emmy-winning series from National Geographic about climate change that features "some of Hollywood's most influential stars."
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTKR-TV Norfolk.
Add your comments below
Norfolk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|5 min
|Bob53
|1,550,543
|Former Employee Speaks Out Against Space Proper... (Aug '10)
|3 hr
|lilredd73
|105
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|10 hr
|Common Sense
|63,861
|Review: DRS Fantom Works (Jul '13)
|Tue
|Aimee Hagen
|105
|Review: Councill Realty & Management (Jun '11)
|Jun 19
|Stayaway
|11
|Michael Everage sentenced to 25 years for wife'... (Mar '10)
|Jun 1
|maddie42415
|2
|Racist Rap Video Sparks Outrage Across ODU Camp...
|May 29
|Hillary Clinton v...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Norfolk Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC