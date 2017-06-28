Arnold Schwarzenegger visits Naval St...

Arnold Schwarzenegger visits Naval Station Norfolk to talk climate change

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: WTKR-TV Norfolk

Actor and former California Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger visited Naval Station Norfolk to find out how the U.S. Navy is dealing with climate change. The video is part of the Years of Living Dangerously project, an Emmy-winning series from National Geographic about climate change that features "some of Hollywood's most influential stars."

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTKR-TV Norfolk.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Norfolk Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 5 min Bob53 1,550,543
News Former Employee Speaks Out Against Space Proper... (Aug '10) 3 hr lilredd73 105
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 10 hr Common Sense 63,861
Review: DRS Fantom Works (Jul '13) Tue Aimee Hagen 105
Review: Councill Realty & Management (Jun '11) Jun 19 Stayaway 11
News Michael Everage sentenced to 25 years for wife'... (Mar '10) Jun 1 maddie42415 2
News Racist Rap Video Sparks Outrage Across ODU Camp... May 29 Hillary Clinton v... 1
See all Norfolk Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Norfolk Forum Now

Norfolk Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Norfolk Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Syria
  3. North Korea
  4. Wall Street
  5. Sarah Palin
 

Norfolk, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,975 • Total comments across all topics: 282,098,563

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC