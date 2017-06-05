American Airlines jet makes emergency...

American Airlines jet makes emergency landing in Virginia

6 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

An American Airlines Group Inc regional jet made an emergency landing in Norfolk, Virginia, on Monday because of a cracked windshield, and no injuries were reported, an airport executive said. American Flight 5149 was en route from Charlotte, North Carolina, to Newport News, Virginia, when the Bombardier CRJ700 landed at Norfolk International Airport, Steve Sterling, the airport's deputy executive director, said by telephone.

