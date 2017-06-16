All Out Arts to Open 2017 Fresh Fruit Festival with CUSTODY This July
CUSTODY opens the 15th annual ALL OUT ARTS Fresh Fruit Festival on Monday July 10th at 8pm at The Wild Project NYC, festival headquarters. In CUSTODY, by award-winning playwright Patrick Thomas McCarthy, three men pursue one woman... and each other ... for CUSTODY of their memories, photo albums, and their children.
