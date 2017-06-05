41st annual Harborfest coming to Norfolk

41st annual Harborfest coming to Norfolk

The festival will be held in Town Point Park on the Elizabeth River to Ocean View Beach Park on the Chesapeake Bay. The event is from June 9 to June 11 and will have activities on land and sea, including tall ships and the Parade of Sail, food and drinks, work boat races, live performances and one of the largest fireworks shows on the East Coast.

