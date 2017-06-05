41st annual Harborfest coming to Norfolk
The festival will be held in Town Point Park on the Elizabeth River to Ocean View Beach Park on the Chesapeake Bay. The event is from June 9 to June 11 and will have activities on land and sea, including tall ships and the Parade of Sail, food and drinks, work boat races, live performances and one of the largest fireworks shows on the East Coast.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTKR-TV Norfolk.
Add your comments below
Norfolk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|4 min
|Injudgement
|1,539,883
|Pit Bulls are so sweet
|2 hr
|Retardo Macaroni
|1
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|3 hr
|Arnie for Prez
|63,703
|Increased taxes on Tobacco in Virginia & NC (Mar '09)
|12 hr
|Martin garey
|15
|I remember in Hampton (Jan '08)
|Sat
|JAN
|850
|Michael Everage sentenced to 25 years for wife'... (Mar '10)
|Jun 1
|maddie42415
|2
|Thinking about moving to VA Beach
|Jun 1
|Edefaria
|1
Find what you want!
Search Norfolk Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC