3 opioid overdose deaths lead prosecutors to murder charges

The Virginian-Pilot of Norfolk, Virginia, reports two eastern North Carolina prosecutors recently decided independently to pursue murder cases after three people died of opioid overdoses. Three people have been charged in the two cases in Hyde and Dare counties.

