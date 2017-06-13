2 Virginia Dems Vying to Be Face of Trump Resistance

Lt. Gov. Ralph Northam responds to a moderator during the Democratic debate with former U.S. Rep. Tom Perriello, Tuesday, May 16, 2017 at WHRO-TV in Norfolk, Va. Two Virginia Democrats vying to be the face of the resistance to President Donald Trump are squaring off Tuesday in a gubernatorial primary that's come down to a choice between heads and hearts.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News Max.