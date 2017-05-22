What happened to Sunny the Red Panda ...

What happened to Sunny the Red Panda who escaped from the Virginia Zoo in Norfolk?

It's been 4 months since Sunny the Red Panda escaped her cage and the mystery surrounding her disappearance still haunts some. The official search for Sunny the Red Panda is over but still people that we spoke with have kept their eyes open for her to this day.

Norfolk, VA

