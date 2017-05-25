Waterside District now offering a 20% military discount
All active duty and retired military personnel who show a valid military ID, or are in uniform, will receive a 20 percent discount! The discount applies to purchases at Blue Moon TapHouse, Guy Fieri's Smokehouse, PBR Norfolk Country Bar, The Harbor Club, and the eateries in The Market. Alcohol purchases are excluded from the discount.
