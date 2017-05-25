Waterside District now offering a 20%...

Waterside District now offering a 20% military discount

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: WTKR-TV Norfolk

All active duty and retired military personnel who show a valid military ID, or are in uniform, will receive a 20 percent discount! The discount applies to purchases at Blue Moon TapHouse, Guy Fieri's Smokehouse, PBR Norfolk Country Bar, The Harbor Club, and the eateries in The Market. Alcohol purchases are excluded from the discount.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTKR-TV Norfolk.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Norfolk Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 1 hr Secret Admirer 1,535,648
Navy Dr wife leaked pics/vids 13 hr Despicable Me 17
News Stolen computer e-mails picture to owner (Jan '11) 16 hr Martin garey 4
Scott Simons Wed Curious 1
Are there any girls that are squirters ? (Nov '13) Wed Merkan Man 2
I remember in Hampton (Jan '08) Wed Little Rich 846
military doc (Mar '16) May 22 Big Daddy 3
See all Norfolk Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Norfolk Forum Now

Norfolk Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Norfolk Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Health Care
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Recession
  3. Microsoft
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
 

Norfolk, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,439 • Total comments across all topics: 281,285,821

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC