Waterside District evacuated after fi...

Waterside District evacuated after fire alarm goes off Read Story Staff

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: WVEC-TV Norfolk

Norfolk Dispatch tells us it happened around 11:30. After officials investigated and determined there was no danger, the decision was made to close down for the night.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WVEC-TV Norfolk.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Norfolk Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 5 min Aquarius-WY 1,526,624
best places to live 6 hr wv family 1
Anyone remember Dawn Kitchekomie Fri Friend 1
Review: iLoveKickboxing- Newport News (Aug '16) Fri ChristenF 52
is it just me or are there a lot of tornados Fri ANON 1
News Contracts For April 27, 2017 Thu MeanWhile 1
News Wagner, Stewart find common ground on illegal i... May 3 tomin cali 1
See all Norfolk Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Norfolk Forum Now

Norfolk Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Norfolk Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. South Korea
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Iran
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Gunman
 

Norfolk, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,964 • Total comments across all topics: 280,824,600

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC