Waterside District celebrates Grand Opening
The majority of the restaurants and dining options will be open and ready to serve guests, including The Market, Blue Moon TapHouse, PBR Norfolk, Guy Fieri's Smokehouse, Harbor Club, and The Fudgery. The Market is the 30,000-square-feet heart of the Waterside District and features multiple options for food and drinks like the Starr Hill Market Bar, Rappahannock Oyster Company, Cogan's Pizza, The Local, Luk Fu, The Mix, Rocky Mountain Grill, Norfolk Coffee and Tea Co.
