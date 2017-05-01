Watch: Mockingbirds swoop down at dog...

Watch: Mockingbirds swoop down at dogs in Downtown Norfolk

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: WTKR-TV Norfolk

"There's been a couple times, the birds will swoop down and try to go after her and I think maybe there's a nest. The further along we walk the bird comes down multiple times," said Danielle Hoggard.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTKR-TV Norfolk.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Norfolk Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 6 min Earl 1,524,978
News Racist Violence in America (Aug '14) 7 hr Everett 14
Doctor Z. Latif - Suboxone Doctor? (May '11) Mon jessjess 7
News York arrests total 5 in mob beating linked to h... (Jun '09) Sun martin garey 91
I remember in Hampton (Jan '08) Sun Emily 843
Why do blacks get everything free? (Dec '12) Sun Ayers 125
I remember in Newport News (Dec '07) Sun Ayers 2,374
See all Norfolk Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Norfolk Forum Now

Norfolk Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Norfolk Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
 

Norfolk, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,420 • Total comments across all topics: 280,724,116

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC