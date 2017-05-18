watch Heart's Ann Wilson, Megadeth, RHCP & more cover Soundgarden in tribute to Chris Cornell
Within hours of tributes and messages from fellow artists began pouring in via social media. Soundgarden was scheduled to headline Rock on the Range tonight , but instead the festival will be doing a tribute to Cornell in the headlining spot they would have played.
