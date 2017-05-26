Washed Out releases "Get Lost" and ne...

Washed Out releases "Get Lost" and new tour dates

Washed Out has been somewhat silent for a bit, but we're excited to see he's back and starting to release some new music. This new track "Get Lost" is a definitely contender for a BBQ summer jam playlist or even a pre-game before heading out on a Saturday night playlist.

