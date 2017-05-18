WaPo Poll: Race Between Democrats for...

WaPo Poll: Race Between Democrats for Governor Neck and Neck

16 hrs ago

Lt. Gov. Ralph Northam responds to a moderator during a Democratic debate with former U.S. Rep. Tom Perriello, Tuesday, May 16, 2017 at WHRO-TV in Norfolk, Va. Two Virginia Democratic gubernatorial candidates are neck and neck as we inch closer to the June primary.

