Virginia Beach, Norfolk, Portsmouth to receive part of $9.7 million grant to fight opioid crisis

The Commonwealth of Virginia has received a $9.76 million grant to help fight the opioid epidemic, Governor Terry McAuliffe announced Friday. The one-year grant comes from the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, part of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

