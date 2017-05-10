VA: The Portsmouth-Norfolk Ferry is F...

VA: The Portsmouth-Norfolk Ferry is Free this Weekend for Waterside District Opening

Next Story Prev Story
30 min ago Read more: Mass Transit

Riders don't need tickets -- they can hop on any time from 10 a.m. to midnight Saturday and 10 a.m. to 9:45 p.m. Sunday. The last ferry from Portsmouth to Waterside will leave the High Street dock at 11:45 p.m. and the North Landing dock at 11:50 p.m. It seems more people are using the Hampton Roads Transit ferry with Waterside's opening.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Mass Transit.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Norfolk Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 1 hr RoxLo 1,530,429
News Norfolk Police identify victim in yesterday's h... (Jan '10) Thu Jeanne 22
News Savvy Shopper: Can't find water? Where to find ... (Aug '11) Thu Martin garey 3
News Tornado watch in effect for Peninsula (Dec '08) Thu Martin garey 4
News Storms cause isolated damage on Peninsula (Apr '09) Wed martin garey 3
Review: Wayno Enterprises (Aug '13) May 10 John luciano 2
News Middletown Developer Buys Broadcast House In Do... (Jul '08) May 10 bruh 14
See all Norfolk Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Norfolk Forum Now

Norfolk Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Norfolk Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Iran
  5. Mexico
  1. Pope Francis
  2. South Korea
  3. Syria
  4. Ebola
  5. Supreme Court
 

Norfolk, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,052 • Total comments across all topics: 280,971,870

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC