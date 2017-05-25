VA: HRT Budget Outlook Predicts Declining Ridership, and Cities May Have to Pick Up More of the Tab
May 26--NORFOLK -- Hampton Roads Transit expects ridership to continue declining and expenses to be high in its next budget season. The six cities that use HRT's bus, light-rail and ferry services likely will have to make up a $2.8 million gap.
