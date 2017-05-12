USS Abraham Lincoln returning to Naval Station Norfolk on Friday
Abraham Lincoln is underway after successfully completing its mid-life refueling and complex overhaul and will spend several days conducting sea trials, a comprehensive test of many of the ship's key systems and technologies. 170511-N-SA173-199 ATLANTIC OCEAN Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln , conducts high-speed turn drills during sea trials.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTKR-TV Norfolk.
Add your comments below
Norfolk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|6 min
|VetnorsGate
|1,530,399
|Norfolk Police identify victim in yesterday's h... (Jan '10)
|23 hr
|Jeanne
|22
|Savvy Shopper: Can't find water? Where to find ... (Aug '11)
|Thu
|Martin garey
|3
|Tornado watch in effect for Peninsula (Dec '08)
|Thu
|Martin garey
|4
|Storms cause isolated damage on Peninsula (Apr '09)
|Wed
|martin garey
|3
|Review: Wayno Enterprises (Aug '13)
|May 10
|John luciano
|2
|Middletown Developer Buys Broadcast House In Do... (Jul '08)
|May 10
|bruh
|14
Find what you want!
Search Norfolk Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC