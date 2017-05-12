USS Abraham Lincoln returning to Nava...

USS Abraham Lincoln returning to Naval Station Norfolk on Friday

Read more: WTKR-TV Norfolk

Abraham Lincoln is underway after successfully completing its mid-life refueling and complex overhaul and will spend several days conducting sea trials, a comprehensive test of many of the ship's key systems and technologies. 170511-N-SA173-199 ATLANTIC OCEAN Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln , conducts high-speed turn drills during sea trials.

