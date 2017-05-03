USNS Patuxent to return to Norfolk We...

USNS Patuxent to return to Norfolk Wednesday after 6 month deployment

USNS Patuxent, one of Military Sealift Command's Combat Logistics Force Fleet Replenishment Oilers, will return to Naval Station Norfolk on Wednesday after a six month deployment to the Fifth and Sixth Fleet areas of operation. While deployed, Patuxent performed 16 vertical and 46 at-sea replenishments and delivered 19 million gallons of fuel and 2,035 pallets of cargo.

