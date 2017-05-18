Umphrey's McGee Honors Chris Cornell In Norfolk
Yesterday the world learned of the passing of vocalist Chris Cornell , a founding member of Soundgarden, Temple Of The Dog and Audioslave. One of the first on-stage tributes to Cornell came from Umphrey's McGee during their performance at The NorVa in Norfolk, Virginia.
