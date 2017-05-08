To live a long life in America, it helps to be born in the right county
This baby girl was born in Norfolk, Va., where the average life expectancy in 2014 was 75.5 years. A new analysis brings to light the wide variation in life expectancy among the more than 3,100 counties in the U.S. This baby girl was born in Norfolk, Va., where the average life expectancy in 2014 was 75.5 years.
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|2 min
|John Galt
|1,527,632
|Why arn't there more blacks in VB ? (Oct '14)
|17 hr
|Lol
|21
|best places to live
|19 hr
|Pembroke Pimp
|2
|The Battleship Leading the War on ISISBy Jennif...
|22 hr
|Rebel
|1
|York arrests total 5 in mob beating linked to h... (Jun '09)
|Sun
|martin garey
|92
|Anyone remember Dawn Kitchekomie
|May 5
|Friend
|1
|Review: iLoveKickboxing- Newport News (Aug '16)
|May 5
|ChristenF
|52
