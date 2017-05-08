To live a long life in America, it he...

To live a long life in America, it helps to be born in the right county

Next Story Prev Story
36 min ago Read more: Los Angeles Times

This baby girl was born in Norfolk, Va., where the average life expectancy in 2014 was 75.5 years. A new analysis brings to light the wide variation in life expectancy among the more than 3,100 counties in the U.S. This baby girl was born in Norfolk, Va., where the average life expectancy in 2014 was 75.5 years.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Norfolk Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 2 min John Galt 1,527,632
Why arn't there more blacks in VB ? (Oct '14) 17 hr Lol 21
best places to live 19 hr Pembroke Pimp 2
News The Battleship Leading the War on ISISBy Jennif... 22 hr Rebel 1
News York arrests total 5 in mob beating linked to h... (Jun '09) Sun martin garey 92
Anyone remember Dawn Kitchekomie May 5 Friend 1
Review: iLoveKickboxing- Newport News (Aug '16) May 5 ChristenF 52
See all Norfolk Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Norfolk Forum Now

Norfolk Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Norfolk Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Gunman
  3. Egypt
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Iran
 

Norfolk, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,122 • Total comments across all topics: 280,880,714

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC