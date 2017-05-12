Three homicide suspects arrested, guns seized in Norfolk bust
U.S. Marshals teamed up with the Norfolk fugitive squad, gang squad, and homicide division to arrest three homicide suspects and to take several firearms off the street this week. Around 8 p.m. on April 26 Norfolk police responded to a shooting in the 300 block of East Olney Road .
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTKR-TV Norfolk.
Comments
Add your comments below
Norfolk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|2 min
|VetnorsGate
|1,530,378
|Norfolk Police identify victim in yesterday's h... (Jan '10)
|21 hr
|Jeanne
|22
|Savvy Shopper: Can't find water? Where to find ... (Aug '11)
|Thu
|Martin garey
|3
|Tornado watch in effect for Peninsula (Dec '08)
|Thu
|Martin garey
|4
|Storms cause isolated damage on Peninsula (Apr '09)
|Wed
|martin garey
|3
|best places to live
|May 8
|Pembroke Pimp
|2
|The Battleship Leading the War on ISISBy Jennif...
|May 8
|Rebel
|1
Find what you want!
Search Norfolk Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC