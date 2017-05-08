There are on the The Daily Beast story from 16 hrs ago, titled The Battleship Leading the War on ISISBy Jennifer Hlad. In it, The Daily Beast reports that:

As the sun rises over the Arabian Gulf, teams of sailors in red turtlenecks and vests load bombs onto dozens of F/A-18 fighter jets parked on the 4.5-acre flight deck of this floating city. Flight operations will begin soon, with waves of planes leaving the aircraft carrier every few hours for missions over Iraq and Syria in the fight against ISIS.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at The Daily Beast.