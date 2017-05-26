Summer Kickoff Beach Party to be held...

Summer Kickoff Beach Party to be held Saturday in Ocean View

Friday May 26 Read more: WTKR-TV Norfolk

Summer is right around the corner and it's time to start taking advantage of one of Norfolk's best features - the beach! The Norfolk Department of Recreation, Parks & Open Spaces is holding a Summer Kickoff Beach Party on Saturday, May 27 at 11 a.m. on Community Beach! Mayor Kenny Alexander will be there along with members of Norfolk City Council to kick off the grand opening of the beach. There will be a hula hoop contest, and beach blanket Bingo! You can pick up some free sunscreen from the Virginia Department of Health, and the Norfolk Public Library will have coozies and info on beach reads and the summer reading program.

