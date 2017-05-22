'Shame' spray-painted on Confederate ...

'Shame' spray-painted on Confederate monument in Virginia

A word "SHAME" is is spray-painted on the Confederate monument located downtown on East Main Street in Norfolk, Va., on Monday, May 22, 2017. The Norfolk City Council decided in 2015 to keep the monument, despite pressure from a local civil rights group.

