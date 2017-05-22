School bus compliance issue impacts hundreds of buses in Hampton Roads
Last week, the VDOE notified 132 school divisions that their buses may need a 'brake interlock' installed to keep the parking brake from disengaging. The device is required on all buses that use automatic transmissions that were purchased after March 2011.
