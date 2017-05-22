Rock's Biggest Acts Honor Chris Cornell With Moving Tributes
Some of the biggest rock acts currently on tour took a moment over the weekend to pay tribute to Chris Cornell, the Soundgarden vocalist and rhythm guitarist who died Wednesday night in an apparent suicide. U2 played "Black Hole Sun" through the PA system before taking the stage at the Rose Bowl on Saturday, then dedicated the song " Running To Stand Still " to Cornell during the concert: Aerosmith showed a large portrait of Cornell on the screen as "Black Hole Sun" played over the PA system before the first encore during a performance in the nation of Georgia on Saturday .
