Police investigate 2 fatal shootings in Norfolk, Virginia
Officials say 18-year-old Nateria S. Powell died at a local hospital after officers found her with a gunshot wound around 12:45 p.m. Shortly after, police took 19-year-old Lamontraye D. McAdams into custody. He is charged with one count of second-degree murder.
