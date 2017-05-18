Police investigate 2 fatal shootings ...

Police investigate 2 fatal shootings in Norfolk, Virginia

51 min ago Read more: WMDT

Officials say 18-year-old Nateria S. Powell died at a local hospital after officers found her with a gunshot wound around 12:45 p.m. Shortly after, police took 19-year-old Lamontraye D. McAdams into custody. He is charged with one count of second-degree murder.

