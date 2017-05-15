Police draw guns, investigate after report of gunfire in Norfolk Read Story Staff
Norfolk Police are investigating a gunfire incident after 911 dispatchers reportedly received a call of a man firing an automatic weapon into a home. The home is located in the 3100 block of Jersey Avenue.
