'Play Me, I'm Yours' brings pianos to public spaces throughout Norfolk
Several street pianos, decorated by local artists and community groups, will be located in streets, parks, squares and in other public spaces across the city.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTKR-TV Norfolk.
Comments
Add your comments below
Norfolk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|2 min
|Aquarius-WY
|1,528,688
|Review: Wayno Enterprises (Aug '13)
|1 hr
|John luciano
|2
|Middletown Developer Buys Broadcast House In Do... (Jul '08)
|2 hr
|bruh
|14
|Sandbridge meet up
|12 hr
|GuyfrmNY
|1
|Why arn't there more blacks in VB ? (Oct '14)
|Mon
|Lol
|21
|best places to live
|Mon
|Pembroke Pimp
|2
|The Battleship Leading the War on ISISBy Jennif...
|Mon
|Rebel
|1
Find what you want!
Search Norfolk Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC