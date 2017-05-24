Off-duty Norfolk police officer, fire captain rescue distressed swimmers
The power of teamwork and bravery of local first responders was especially clear at the East Ocean View community beach on Friday. Around 6:30 p.m., Norfolk Fire-Rescue units were called to the 700 block of East Ocean View Aveune for a water rescue.
