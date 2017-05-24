Off-duty Norfolk police officer, fire...

Off-duty Norfolk police officer, fire captain rescue distressed swimmers

Next Story Prev Story
40 min ago Read more: WTKR-TV Norfolk

The power of teamwork and bravery of local first responders was especially clear at the East Ocean View community beach on Friday. Around 6:30 p.m., Norfolk Fire-Rescue units were called to the 700 block of East Ocean View Aveune for a water rescue.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTKR-TV Norfolk.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Norfolk Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 2 min Realtime 1,534,966
I remember in Hampton (Jan '08) 1 hr Little Rich 846
News Stolen computer e-mails picture to owner (Jan '11) 4 hr martin garey 3
military doc (Mar '16) Mon Big Daddy 3
Lost items May 21 JoAnn Lawson 3
News Portsmouth police attempt to locate suspect in ... (Oct '10) May 18 Katrina 16
best places to live May 18 Todd 3
See all Norfolk Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Norfolk Forum Now

Norfolk Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Norfolk Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Egypt
  3. Health Care
  4. Syria
  5. Microsoft
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. China
  5. Iran
 

Norfolk, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,945 • Total comments across all topics: 281,247,948

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC