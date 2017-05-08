Norfolk Public Library to host 2nd Annual LGBT Film Festival Read Story Staff
Hampton Roads Pride , PFLAG , the LGBT Center of Hampton Roads, Naro Video and the Norfolk Public Library teamed up for the event. Five films will be shown at the Slover Library over the course of two days, starting on May 20. Admission is free.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WVEC-TV Norfolk.
