Norfolk Public Library to host 2nd An...

Norfolk Public Library to host 2nd Annual LGBT Film Festival Read Story Staff

Next Story Prev Story
40 min ago Read more: WVEC-TV Norfolk

Hampton Roads Pride , PFLAG , the LGBT Center of Hampton Roads, Naro Video and the Norfolk Public Library teamed up for the event. Five films will be shown at the Slover Library over the course of two days, starting on May 20. Admission is free.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WVEC-TV Norfolk.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Norfolk Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 16 min Dinosaur Hunter 1,527,622
Why arn't there more blacks in VB ? (Oct '14) 13 hr Lol 21
best places to live 14 hr Pembroke Pimp 2
News The Battleship Leading the War on ISISBy Jennif... 18 hr Rebel 1
News York arrests total 5 in mob beating linked to h... (Jun '09) Sun martin garey 92
Anyone remember Dawn Kitchekomie May 5 Friend 1
Review: iLoveKickboxing- Newport News (Aug '16) May 5 ChristenF 52
See all Norfolk Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Norfolk Forum Now

Norfolk Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Norfolk Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Gunman
  5. Syria
  1. South Korea
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Egypt
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Norfolk, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,844 • Total comments across all topics: 280,876,172

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC