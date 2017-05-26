Norfolk parents charged with felony c...

Norfolk parents charged with felony child abuse; Child in critical condition

A 2-year-old girl is in critical condition at Children's Hospital of the King's Daughters after being found unresponsive on Thursday morning. Norfolk Police say officers responded to the 700 block of Lexington Street around 7:45 a.m. Thursday morning after receiving reports that a child was unresponsive.

