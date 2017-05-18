Norfolk officer takes down murderer h...

Norfolk officer takes down murderer hours after fatal shooting

Next Story Prev Story
58 min ago Read more: WTKR-TV Norfolk

At some point he got into an altercation with another gentleman that tried to intervene and police said Privott fatally shot the man. Officer Crowder was the passenger when he heard a description about a suspect wanted for murder.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTKR-TV Norfolk.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Norfolk Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 13 min RoxLo 1,532,956
Lost items 1 hr Nancy 2
News Portsmouth police attempt to locate suspect in ... (Oct '10) 3 hr Katrina 16
best places to live 5 hr Todd 3
News Hurricane Irene: Outages, Destruction in Storm'... (Aug '11) Tue martin garey 2
any one know (Mar '11) May 16 Logan Erski 50
Racist Hells angels & Road reapers Save Virgini... (May '13) May 16 Charley says ADIOS 15
See all Norfolk Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Norfolk Forum Now

Norfolk Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Norfolk Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Microsoft
  5. China
  1. Wall Street
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Supreme Court
 

Norfolk, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,009 • Total comments across all topics: 281,113,132

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC