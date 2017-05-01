Norfolk native and 'The Flash' star Grant Gustin gets engaged
Gustin posted on Instagram Sunday that he and LA Thomas are engaged. The picture didn't have a detailed caption, but it showed LA with a beautiful ring on her finger! Many people know Gustin as the fastest man alive as the Flash, but he is also recognized as Sebastian Smythe on Glee.
