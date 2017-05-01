Norfolk native and 'The Flash' star G...

Norfolk native and 'The Flash' star Grant Gustin gets engaged

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: WTKR-TV Norfolk

Gustin posted on Instagram Sunday that he and LA Thomas are engaged. The picture didn't have a detailed caption, but it showed LA with a beautiful ring on her finger! Many people know Gustin as the fastest man alive as the Flash, but he is also recognized as Sebastian Smythe on Glee.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTKR-TV Norfolk.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Norfolk Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 2 hr RoxLo 1,524,709
Doctor Z. Latif - Suboxone Doctor? (May '11) 17 hr jessjess 7
News York arrests total 5 in mob beating linked to h... (Jun '09) Sun martin garey 91
I remember in Hampton (Jan '08) Sun Emily 843
Why do blacks get everything free? (Dec '12) Sun Ayers 125
I remember in Newport News (Dec '07) Sun Ayers 2,374
Robert E. lee (Jul '12) Apr 29 loggerblogger 2
See all Norfolk Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Norfolk Forum Now

Norfolk Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Norfolk Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Norfolk, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,318 • Total comments across all topics: 280,710,465

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC