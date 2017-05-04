Norfolk man sentenced to 6 years in prison for fatal DUI
A Norfolk man has been sentenced to six years in prison for a drunken-driving crash that killed an Old Dominion University student. Friday's sentencing of 22-year-old Paul Fraki followed his guilty plea in February to aggravated involuntary manslaughter and driving under the influence.
