Norfolk man arrested on weapons charges after carrying loaded gun through Richmond airport security
A Norfolk man was arrested at Richmond International Airport on Thursday after a loaded semi-automatic handgun was found in his carry-on bag. A Transportation Security Administration officer detected the .40 caliber handgun inside the bag as it passed through the security checkpoint X-ray machine.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTKR-TV Norfolk.
Add your comments below
Norfolk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|1 min
|Incognito4Ever
|1,533,546
|Lost items
|Thu
|Nancy
|2
|Portsmouth police attempt to locate suspect in ... (Oct '10)
|Thu
|Katrina
|16
|best places to live
|Thu
|Todd
|3
|Hurricane Irene: Outages, Destruction in Storm'... (Aug '11)
|May 16
|martin garey
|2
|any one know (Mar '11)
|May 16
|Logan Erski
|50
|Racist Hells angels & Road reapers Save Virgini... (May '13)
|May 16
|Charley says ADIOS
|15
Find what you want!
Search Norfolk Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC