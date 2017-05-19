Norfolk homeowners will soon see less coastal storm damage to their homes
A 34.5 million dollar storm damage replenishment project will be completed in the Willoughby section of Norfolk by Friday night. The project manager told News 3 this project was put off in the past, but needed to happen to avoid any further problems.
